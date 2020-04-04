Letter: It’s not panic; it’s just taking smart precautions

Regarding the letter “Too many pandemic questions, not enough answers” (March 27): Regarding the letter writer’s first question: Yes, in 80% percent of patients, the virus does not cause major illness, but that means that in 20% of people it does. In my immediate family, my husband and I are in our 60s. Our sons and daughters-in-law are in their late 30s and early 40s. We also have an 89-year-old great grandmother plus a 4-year-old grandson. And I will include my sister, who works at BJC HealthCare and is in her 60s to make an even 10 family members. Out of those 10, at least three are at high risk: my mother, sister and one son who works for a large grocery chain.
So, what the letter writer sees as panic, I see as difficult but essential precautions. Precautions taken because, unfortunately, nobody really has a handle on all of this.
It may be inconvenient, but please practice physical distancing and good hygiene. Stay close on social media or by phone so you are not isolated, and wash your hands more than you think you need to.
Sue Allhoff • Rock Hill
