Letter: It’s not perfect, but marijuana bill has come long way

Regarding “ Parson shuts door on marijuana special session in Missouri ” (Sept. 6): As a supporter of legalized marijuana, I’m getting more and more impatient with those who supposedly want pot legalized but oppose the current initiative for various equity reasons. The problem is they have not put anything on the ballot for us to vote for themselves.

The staff and volunteers behind the Legal Missouri campaign have done tons of work to get the current initiative on the ballot. The bill we’ll (hopefully) get to vote on will do a lot of good things. Those who complain because it’s not perfect should be happy and thankful for the things the initiative would accomplish. If they want to make changes in the future, then they can put in the work to get those changes made just like the Legal Missouri group did to get us this far.