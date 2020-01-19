Letter: It’s not really a deer problem, it’s a people problem
Letter: It’s not really a deer problem, it’s a people problem

A mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly. (AP Photo)

 Associated Press

Regarding “Deer considered a growing problem in Creve Coeur” (Jan. 15): Creve Coeur does not have a deer problem, it has a people problem. People who are either not smart enough to understand or refuse to understand that all of us in the county have to live with and enjoy our deer.

Car accident? Slow down. Ticks? Of course, but wear boots outside to keep them off. Afraid of the deer? You have to be kidding. Deer eating plants? Don’t plant shrubs that the deer like to eat. Can’t eat red meat because of the deer? Again, you really have to be kidding.

The deer are here to stay and will not go away because of human efforts to control them.

Bob Boles • Wildwood

