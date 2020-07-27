Letter: It’s not unreasonable to ask everyone to wear a mask
0 comments

Letter: It’s not unreasonable to ask everyone to wear a mask

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Imagine living in Boston during World War II. Air raid wardens would monitor the city to be sure that all citizens turned off their lights to foil Nazi bombers. It would have been unthinkable for some people to assert that they had a right to leave their lights on.

How is this so different from asking Americans to wear masks to protect their community from an attack by a deadly virus? The Greatest Generation joined together in sacrifice to save our country. What has happened to us?

Tony Weiss • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports