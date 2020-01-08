Letter: It’s OK that senators have already reached a verdict

Regarding “Senators shouldn’t decide verdict before the trial” (Dec. 30): The letter lamented that some senators have expressed their opinion of President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence before the upcoming trial in the Senate. There’s a suggestion that the lawyers among them should be reported to their state bar associations to be investigated for ethical violations. The letter concluded by expressing the opinion that such behavior is disgraceful.
The impeachment and subsequent trial by the Senate are not legal processes in the sense we normally think. They are purely political in nature. And there is no better example of that than the shameful and purely partisan conduct of the House Democrats in arriving at their impeachment decision. It was totally unfair, a sham and an embarrassment to our country.
Based on the so-called evidence presented, along with the way the House Republicans were treated throughout the process, that’s what, in fact, has been disgraceful about this whole affair. I blame no one for arriving at a verdict of not guilty prior to this whole farce being addressed by the Senate.
Robert Wussler • Oakville