Letter: It’s senseless to continue to criminalize marijuana

Regarding the editorial “Legalized pot is becoming the norm in America. Missouri should get on board.” (Dec. 20): Like the Editorial Board, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws concurs that Missouri must move toward legal marijuana consumption, regulate its sale, and educate the public. This would disrupt the illicit marijuana market, end thousands of low-level marijuana arrests and create jobs.

Legalization neither creates nor normalizes the marijuana market. This market already exists in Missouri, and it is widespread. But under a policy of prohibition, marijuana remains underground, and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable. Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check identification nor test the purity of their product, and their disputes are not adjudicated in court.

To date, 15 states and the District of Columbia have now legalized cannabis for adult use. Thirty-six states, including Missouri, regulate medical marijuana access. So far, none of these states has rolled back its policies because the laws are operating largely as voters intended, and the public finds it preferable to criminal prohibition.