Letter: It’s the GOP defunding police and corrections officers, too
St. Louis County Police officer Rob Dean, a police union official, appears in Uniting Missouri campaign ad for Gov. Mike Parson, in which he accuses State Auditor Nicole Galloway of being funded “by left-wing extremists who want to defund police.”

 

Regarding “GOP touts local law enforcement support in ads claiming Democrats want to ‘defund’ police” (Sept. 11): Missouri Republicans are actually the ones defunding law enforcement. Missouri owes corrections officers $100 million in back pay, and Gov. Mike Parson refuses to pay.

Half of Missouri’s fuel tax goes to funding the Missouri State Highway Patrol rather than promised roadwork. Police are funded by taxes, and Republicans refuse to support taxes for such needs.

Layne Bradford • St. Peters

