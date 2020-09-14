Letter: It’s the GOP defunding police and corrections officers, too

Regarding “GOP touts local law enforcement support in ads claiming Democrats want to ‘defund’ police” (Sept. 11): Missouri Republicans are actually the ones defunding law enforcement. Missouri owes corrections officers $100 million in back pay, and Gov. Mike Parson refuses to pay.
Half of Missouri’s fuel tax goes to funding the Missouri State Highway Patrol rather than promised roadwork. Police are funded by taxes, and Republicans refuse to support taxes for such needs.
Layne Bradford • St. Peters
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.