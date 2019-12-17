Letter: It's time to call 'Moscow Mitch' out for his lack of action

I believe that the House should not only continue with their impeachment of our lawless, lying president, but in addition, censure President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for their actions. And in McConnell's case, his lack of action as "Moscow Mitch" in sitting on over 400 House bills, the vast majority of which are bipartisan.
How in the world can the Republicans categorize Democrats as "do-nothings" when so much work is sitting on McConnell's desk that impacts our country? We need to call out the lawlessness of our president and his henchmen and put a spotlight on the real culprit clogging up our government.
Timothy Leahey • St. Charles