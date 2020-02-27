Letter: It’s time to honor slaves who built Shaw’s garden

Fifteen years ago, the graceful garden theater with the tender statue of George Washington Carver was constructed at the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is a tribute to this world-renowned botanist who was born a slave in Diamond, Missouri. There will be a program and exhibit honoring Carver on Saturday. Carver never set foot in the garden, or turned a trawl of dirt, or planted a seed.
As Black History Month concludes with an extra leap day, it’s time to recognize the slaves who built the stone wall and planted the seeds to make Henry Shaw’s famous garden what it is. Shaw owned 11 slaves, and when four of them escaped, he hired slave catchers to retrieve them. As the Carver memorial is momentous, it is past time for the Missouri Botanical Garden to honor the slaves who labored there. It would be eye-opening to place 11 stones strategically throughout the garden to inform and stun visitors on their leisurely stroll.
During this 2020 census year, the placement of these stones would awaken racially divided St. Louis with an awareness, appreciation and gratitude for the backbreaking work of slaves who, for political reasons, were counted as three-fifths of a person.
Father Gerald J. Kleba • St. Louis