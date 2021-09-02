 Skip to main content
Letter: It’s time to make vaccine skeptics’ lives more difficult
0 comments

Letter: It’s time to make vaccine skeptics’ lives more difficult

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month

FILE - People sit under Delta sign at Salt Lake City International Airport on July 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Delta Air Lines won't force employees to get vaccinated, but it's going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge. Delta said Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 that it will also require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees starting next month, although the airline says it'll pick up the cost of that testing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

 Rick Bowmer

Regarding “Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month” (Aug. 25): I’m fully vaccinated, but I am growing more and more discouraged by the stubborn vaccine skeptics’ refusal to recognize the public health crisis we’re in. With the Food and Drug Administration’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, it’s time to make life more difficult for those who resist. It’s time to take money out of the pockets of those who refuse.

Delta Air Lines’ monthly health coverage surcharge for unvaccinated employees is totally fair and necessary, since hospitalization for coronavirus treatment is expensive and nearly always avoidable. I support schools, hospitals, and other employers requiring that their employees be vaccinated or get tested daily. And I think it’s great that the employees pay out of pocket for the testing. If you don’t want the free vaccine, then pay the true cost of living in society without it.

I have one additional suggestion: When people lose their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated, they should be ineligible for unemployment and Medicaid benefits. This may sound harsh — but the virus is harsh; living in a pandemic is harsh.

The vaccinated are tired of giving up our rights to a full life because others resist getting the shot due to selfishness, laziness, rejection of science, and/or adherence to some strange, misguided political ideology. Let the anti-vaxxers make their choices, but let’s make them pay for those choices. It’s time.

Sharon Porterfield • Edwardsville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News