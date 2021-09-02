Letter: It’s time to make vaccine skeptics’ lives more difficult

Regarding “Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month” (Aug. 25): I’m fully vaccinated, but I am growing more and more discouraged by the stubborn vaccine skeptics’ refusal to recognize the public health crisis we’re in. With the Food and Drug Administration’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, it’s time to make life more difficult for those who resist. It’s time to take money out of the pockets of those who refuse.

Delta Air Lines’ monthly health coverage surcharge for unvaccinated employees is totally fair and necessary, since hospitalization for coronavirus treatment is expensive and nearly always avoidable. I support schools, hospitals, and other employers requiring that their employees be vaccinated or get tested daily. And I think it’s great that the employees pay out of pocket for the testing. If you don’t want the free vaccine, then pay the true cost of living in society without it.

I have one additional suggestion: When people lose their jobs because they refuse to be vaccinated, they should be ineligible for unemployment and Medicaid benefits. This may sound harsh — but the virus is harsh; living in a pandemic is harsh.