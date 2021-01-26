Letter: It’s too dangerous to brief Trump on national security

Former presidents are normally provided classified updates of current threats to the country. I’ve heard the reason for this is that their valuable experience along with this up-to-date information might be of value to their successor.
But President Joe Biden should make sure former president Donald Trump gets absolutely no classified updates. The reasons for this include: Trump might have already divulged classified information to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2017; Trump has an unexplained, obsequious relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin; Trump is under extreme financial pressure and may have to sell things of value; and he has frequently has put his personal and political needs before his oath to defend our country.
President Biden, for the good of the country, should only let Trump get his national security briefings from his local newspaper.
Wil Fritz • Bridgeton