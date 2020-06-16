Letter: It shouldn’t take 10 years for Harriet Tubman $20 bill

Regarding “Treasury’s Mnuchin: It’s still not time for Harriet Tubman $20 bill” (June 11): I was at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy promised to place a man on the moon before the end of the decade. Now, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says that we cannot replace Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman as the face of the $20 bill until 2030 for “technical reasons.”
I realize that Mnuchin is no Jack Kennedy but I have to ask: If we can put a man on the moon, how is it possible we lack the technology to replace Jackson with Tubman and will not have it for another 10 years?
Ron Wiesenthal • Chesterfield
