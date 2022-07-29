Letter: It takes a lousy teammate to selfishly refuse vaccination

Regarding the editorial " Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated " (July 25): Where did Drs. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado get their medical training? Or, in their extensive research to find the pros and cons on the vaccine, who are the medical experts who provided the negative feedback? I suspect that there really are none.

All of the licensed physicians I've talked to recommended the vaccine, and of, course, that's not these ballplayers' real issue. They said it's about personal choice. They did not make a medical decision, they made a personal decision. A medical decision would have been to protect themselves and the people around them.

If the virus were strictly personal, with no effect on others, their choice would have been reasonable. But when we're dealing with a virus that spreads simply by breathing each other's air, it is no longer personal, it is shared. In the team-oriented business they are in, I am surprised that they are not better teammates than they have shown. And Arenado can stop the passionate talking about the team needing to do what it takes to win it all. That sounds rather hollow now. In this case, personal is really selfishness. Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of that.