Letter: It takes a village to help patients overcome addiction

Regarding “Outspoken critic of Missouri’s response to opioid epidemic fired after speaking out” (Jan. 16): The dismissal of Ned Presnall exposed the deep rift that exists between the traditional addiction treatment centers and medical community involved in fighting substance use disorders. The opioid epidemic has exacerbated this rift.
The restrictions on prescribing methadone and buprenorphine have created barriers for the medical community to get involved. As a result, less than 20% of the patients needing medications for opioid treatment receive them. Treatment centers providing counseling-only services are increasingly referring patients for medical treatment, and this trend is growing.
Presnall’s focus on the "medication first" model is not new. His message was misunderstood as "medications only." This was further compounded by the policy of "harm reduction." The goal of harm reduction is keeping the patient alive. This involves offering patients either methadone or buprenorphine and the widespread distribution of the opioid reversal drug Narcan. The other wraparound services like psychiatry, housing and jobs were not seen as critical for patient health.
It takes a village to help a patient overcome addiction. And villagers must treat each other with respect as we educate each other in evidence-based practice and system reform. And, we need to use all the tools in our therapeutic tool belt to help those affected. We will succeed when we help the existing clinics offer comprehensive treatment that integrates all opioid, as well as non-opioid medications, like naltrexone and Vivitrol, to help patients live a life free of illegal drugs.
Percy Menzies and Dr. Fred Rottnek • Chesterfield