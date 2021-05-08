Letter: It took Rush Limbaugh’s death for station to sever ties

Regarding Joe Holleman’s article “ New KMOX show brings ‘local’ back to midday news-talk in St. Louis ” (May 4): Finally. KMOX newscasters talk as if they are enjoying a fresh start post-Rush Limbaugh. Those poor staffers bullied into keeping the Limbaugh program for fear of a ratings drop.

It took the blowhard Limbaugh’s death for KMOX to sever ties — not a sudden moment of decency or leadership. Any relief and talk of a new day comes from a cowardly past, not a heroic present. There can be no renaissance without a denunciation of the dark ages.