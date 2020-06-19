Letter: It turns out some of us are as bad as they say we are
Letter: It turns out some of us are as bad as they say we are

Vandals set fire to downtown 7-Eleven following protest at police station

St. Louis police officers await firefighters after a looted 7-Eleven convenience store was set ablaze at 17th and Locust streets on Monday, June 1, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I, like many of us, have been reading anguished letters and social media posts. Many are saying, “That’s not who we are,” or “We are Americans. We are not like that.”

Given the evidence of the oppression and violence from one side and the looting and wanton destruction from the other, not to mention the divisive and incendiary rhetoric from the White House, it is clear that is indeed who some of us are. I would hope that we can be better than that. I would hope that we can stand together in unity, understanding and respect. That is who we can be.

Kay Boyd • Kirkwood

