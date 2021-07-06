Letter: It will take tangible incentives to get us all vaccinated

Regarding "St. Louis County Council approves giving vaccine recipients gift cards" (June 30): With the alarming rise of coronavirus cases among unvaccinated Missourians, a creative way to increase vaccination rates has been proposed in St. Louis County. Councilwoman Shalonda Webb suggests giving out gift cards as a vaccination reward. For those who are still unvaccinated for whatever reason, gift cards redeemed for food and gasoline literally could be lifesavers.

The majority of new cases are in the under-50 group. So if people think being younger protects them from getting sick and possibly dying, they should think again. This herd immunity stuff is baloney when it comes to viruses that mutate and spread quickly. To stop the virus, we must stop the spread.