Letter: It will take tangible incentives to get us all vaccinated

Regarding "St. Louis County Council approves giving vaccine recipients gift cards" (June 30): With the alarming rise of coronavirus cases among unvaccinated Missourians, a creative way to increase vaccination rates has been proposed in St. Louis County. Councilwoman Shalonda Webb suggests giving out gift cards as a vaccination reward. For those who are still unvaccinated for whatever reason, gift cards redeemed for food and gasoline literally could be lifesavers.
The majority of new cases are in the under-50 group. So if people think being younger protects them from getting sick and possibly dying, they should think again. This herd immunity stuff is baloney when it comes to viruses that mutate and spread quickly. To stop the virus, we must stop the spread.
Gov. Mike Parson fortunately survived coronavirus infection himself last year. Despite the increasing dominance of the scarier delta variant among new cases in Missouri, Parson seems to want to continue his hands-off approach. When asked about also offering incentives to get vaccinated, Parson said all options are on the table, but he’s wary about paying people for something he considers a “personal responsibility.” Parson is wary of adopting measures to help and to encourage Missourians to get vaccinated, even though it's a matter of life and death to our health and our economy.