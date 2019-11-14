Regarding “Don’t go into student debt over useless majors” (Nov. 5): With regard to the response of letter writer Steve Farrow and his total lack of appreciation for the importance of the arts and theater: Dear Mr. Farrow, it is my opinion your letter was impressive in its display of arrogance and is surpassed only by its display of ignorance. Without those fields of endeavor, we might well still be living in the medieval ages. On the other hand, maybe some of us still are.
Gordon Goldman • Creve Coeur