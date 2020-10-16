Letter: It's a clear choice: Biden or a science-denying Trump

Regarding the editorial "Trump has repeatedly put urgent government functions under hostile control" (Oct. 12): Recently, Hurricane Delta hit the Gulf Coast. It's the third hurricane to hit that region in the last two months. Wildfires continue to blanket the West Coast. Two Antarctic glaciers are breaking away. Climate change is real, and 97% of climate scientists agree that humans are the primary cause of global warming and climate change.
Yet President Donald Trump is quoted as saying, “I’m not a believer in global warming;” and, “It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”
Joe Biden is a believer in global warming and has a plan to try to mitigate climate change and its effects. If voters are undecided as which candidate to choose in the upcoming presidential election, they should consider the major candidates' starkly different views on this important topic.
Tom Kickham • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.