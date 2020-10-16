 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's a clear choice: Biden or a science-denying Trump
0 comments

Letter: It's a clear choice: Biden or a science-denying Trump

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Latest: Delta's tropical storm-force winds near coast

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding the editorial "Trump has repeatedly put urgent government functions under hostile control" (Oct. 12): Recently, Hurricane Delta hit the Gulf Coast. It's the third hurricane to hit that region in the last two months. Wildfires continue to blanket the West Coast. Two Antarctic glaciers are breaking away. Climate change is real, and 97% of climate scientists agree that humans are the primary cause of global warming and climate change.

Yet President Donald Trump is quoted as saying, “I’m not a believer in global warming;” and, “It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”

Joe Biden is a believer in global warming and has a plan to try to mitigate climate change and its effects. If voters are undecided as which candidate to choose in the upcoming presidential election, they should consider the major candidates' starkly different views on this important topic.

Tom Kickham • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports