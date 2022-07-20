 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's a myth that virtuous people only live in the heartland

Regarding "Vicky Hartzler presses on without Trump in Missouri’s US Senate race" (July 18): U.S. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler maintains that Missouri has “the heartland values the country needs,” as if our state were morally superior to the coastal states and their notorious elites. I disagree with that suggestion.

Missouri may represent the geographic heart of the country, but I’ve met people with good hearts from all over the U.S., as I’m sure Hartzler has. There are loving, compassionate, kind, generous, honest, community-minded, justice-minded, hard-working, faithful, humble, gentle, forgiving, reasonable and creative people in New Jersey and California, and all points in between. The last thing we should do is rank one section of the country over another in terms of virtue, unless we are intent on division. Please spare me the myth of the heartland.

Robert Lowes • University City

