Letter: It's amazing Americans don't value Democrats over GOP

Regarding the editorial "Like pet rocks and bell bottoms,1970s bad economic news is back to haunt Biden" (April 28): I'm amazed more Americans believe Republicans are better with the economy than Democrats. They seem to forget that inflation was just as bad under Ronald Reagan with a much higher unemployment rate than 3.6%. Also, there was a savings and loan debacle under Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and the great recession of 2008 under George W. Bush. All the while, Republicans continued giving big tax cuts to the rich, falsely believing in the trickle down theory. When Bill Clinton left office, there was a surplus in the treasury.

I'm also amazed so many rural Americans vote Republican when many red state legislatures allow large corporate farms and meat packing companies to take away much competition. In addition, Republican legislatures limit Medicaid, like Missouri, resulting in rural hospital closures.

I am amazed as well at so many Americans believing Joe Biden is a weak president. He has worked tirelessly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has taken steps to improve supply chains and bring down oil prices. Many of our problems are due to Americans wanting to buy, buy, buy and not pay the consequences.

I'm amazed as well at how many Americans are not concerned about their possible loss of freedoms, whether it is personal autonomy, voting rights, civil rights or our right to privacy.

Americans should take heed, get the facts and make smart decisions in keeping our country a democracy instead of an autocracy.

Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County