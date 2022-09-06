Letter: It's appalling that deadly weapons being sold to public

I appreciate the column by Harvard-trained Tom Coffin, " And You Thought AR-15s Were Deadly" (Aug. 29). I was simply appalled by what I read, especially by the fact that a type of gun even more powerful than an AR-15, SIG Sauer’s new MCX-Spear, is now being marketed to the private sector.

It's understandable to use it on our enemies, but I am appalled that it might be sold to the public. It shows a complete lack of logic and is a disturbing debacle sponsored by our own government. We can do better than this, and we need more articles from Coffin.