Letter: It's appalling that deadly weapons being sold to public

The AR-15

AR-15 rifles and their cousins are among the nation’s most popular and profitable weapons. 

 Luke Sharrett, Washington Post

I appreciate the column by Harvard-trained Tom Coffin, "And You Thought AR-15s Were Deadly" (Aug. 29). I was simply appalled by what I read, especially by the fact that a type of gun even more powerful than an AR-15, SIG Sauer’s new MCX-Spear, is now being marketed to the private sector.

It's understandable to use it on our enemies, but I am appalled that it might be sold to the public. It shows a complete lack of logic and is a disturbing debacle sponsored by our own government. We can do better than this, and we need more articles from Coffin.

John Samet • Clayton 

