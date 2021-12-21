 Skip to main content
Letter: It's difficult to explain ignorance of vaccine opponents
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters hold signs outside the front doors of the Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles, on Sept. 9, 2021. New research indicates that far-right extremists and white supremacists are gaining new followers and new influence by co-opting conspiracy theories about COVID-19. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Regarding the letter "Getting a vaccine won't take away a person's freedom" (Dec. 12): The letter writer deplores the unvaccinated. She says people should not have the freedom to sicken and kill other folks with the coronavirus. The Post-Dispatch could strengthen this point by interviewing exhausted health care workers or the families of those who died. Did the unvaccinated people feel they were invulnerable or that it couldn't happen to them? Did they think they were lucky in the weeks before they went to the hospital and then to their grave? No one is ignorant about the lethal consequences of not being vaccinated. How do the resisters rationalize what I regard as willful stupidity?

D.J. Neyhart • Berkley, Calif.

