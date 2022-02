Regarding the editorial “Missouri Republicans just can’t stop trying to sabotage Medicaid expansion” (Feb. 8): Once again, Republicans are trying to gut Medicaid in Missouri. Many of them profess to be Christians, as do the voters who put them in office. I'm curious how they reconcile their attempt to gut Medicaid with Jesus' commandments to "Love others as you love yourself" or "What you do to the least of my brethren, you do to me."