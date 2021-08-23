Letter: It's easier battling power plant radiation than the virus

Regarding the Katherine Lappas guest column "Working our butts off. For nothing?" (Aug. 20): Worker safety in a radiation-controlled area is a piece of cake compared to worker safety in a coronavirus environment. I spent the last six weeks of 2020 in a hospital, skilled nursing home, and a rehabilitation hospital due to a bad leg injury. During that time, I told health care workers their effort to pick up slack due to the virus was appreciated. A worker in her 60s told me her elderly mother needed care, and her daughter with a one-day-old baby needed support. Another worker said she was yelled at her for wearing a mask while she was gassing up her car.

Recalling my work at a nuclear power plant, I know exposure to radiation, as well as the virus, can be mitigated by time, distance and shielding. Radiation can be shielded by a concrete wall and virus can be shielded by a mask. In a radiation controlled area, the amount of radiation is quantified. Also, allowable exposure time and protective clothing are specified. Federal exposure limits are specified, and as low as reasonably achievable radiation amounts are mandated. On top of that, everyone leaving the workplace goes through a radiation monitor before going home.