Letter: It's easy for Trump to tell us not to worry about virus

Regarding "The Latest: Trump video tells supporters, 'Don't be afraid'" (Oct. 6): So President Donald Trump thinks we should not be afraid of the coronavirus. How clueless is this man? Does he really think the rest of us have access to the same health care he has — the same speed, depth and arsenal of medications? Will there be a helicopter waiting for me next to my house if I get sick? Will I be given medications reserved for the sickest patients if I present with "mild" virus symptoms? When I get sent home, will I have a crew of medical professionals to assure that I remain healthy?
Like most people in the St. Louis area, I have spent the past six months hiding from this insidious virus. I have stayed away from family and friends. My children, as most others, have paid a huge price in lost wages, isolation, and social and emotional challenges. And now we must endure the cavalier and brazenly arrogant, casually stated remarks of the man who is supposed to be leading us through the most catastrophic health crisis of the past 100 years?
If this is not enough to sway the minds and emotions of even the most determined Trump supporter, then nothing ever will.
J.D. Wolfe • Vinita Park
