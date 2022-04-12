Letter: It's hard to distinguish between homeless and freeloaders

Regarding "Missouri lawmakers look to overhaul state’s approach to homelessness" (March 24): A segment of people in St. Louis is anti-society, anti-community and anti-taxpaying. They claim they are homeless. But in my opinion they are really just free loading bums living off our society and the taxpayer's dime for their own gain.

Real homeless people seek help at the nine homeless agencies in our area. But I think those who choose to live under our bridges, on Metropolitan Sewer District property, in open lots or in parks are really just ripping off the honest taxpayer to support their drug or alcohol habit.

Recently, it seems many of these freeloaders have set up a permanent home under the Interstate 55 /Carondelet Avenue bridge near the Great Rivers Greenway trail. They have tormented honest, taxpaying citizens for money, thrown trash and empty booze bottles in the River Des Peres and caused a general nuisance.

Either our elected leaders should start doing something about this situation or I think we should stop paying our taxes.

John E. Bayer • St. Louis