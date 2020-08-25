 Skip to main content
Letter: It's impossible to accurately predict economic future
Letter: It's impossible to accurately predict economic future

Regarding “Fed’s Bullard: Wall Street ‘about right’ as U.S. muddles through virus risk” (Aug. 20): Federal Reserve of St. Louis Bank President James Bullard’s forecast of a 4% decline in economic growth is likely to be wrong for the same reasons all such forecasts are wrong. Specifically, growth rate of output will be determined by future events that are impossible to predict.

There is overwhelming evidence that stock prices, interest rates, exchange rates and other prices are impossible to predict with any reliable degree of accuracy. The same holds true for the growth rate of real gross domestic product.

The economy will grow at the rate it has been growing over the past year — the so-called random-walk forecast.

Bullard’s forecast is likely to be wrong for the same reason his previous forecast was wrong: Something will happen that is better or, in this case, perhaps more likely worse than he anticipated. Economic forecasting is not for the fainthearted.

Dan Thornton • Des Peres

Retired vice president and economic adviser, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

James Bullard

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard — one of the Fed’s leading policy doves — worries the U.S. manufacturing sector may already be in recession. (Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)
