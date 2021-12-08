Letter: It's possible to be anti-abortion and pro-vaccine

Regarding the letter "‘Pro-life’ activists deserve new label: ‘The illogicals’" (Dec. 6): We disagree with the letter writer's argument suggesting that all people who oppose abortion rights are “illogical” because some oppose vaccines, support gun rights or do not care for children after they’re born.

Let’s take issues one at a time. The two of us have been active defenders of the lives of unborn babies for more than 40 years. We are both fully vaccinated and all of our friends who oppose abortion rights are also fully vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Second, we have never owned a gun and most of our friends are not gun owners. Our only association with guns was during military service. Third, we adopted three babies many years ago and have given them love, shelter, education and all other things most parents do for their children. We have friends who work/volunteer at Our Lady’s Inn, Birthright, Catholic Charities, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and other social service agencies which provide help for women and children, born and unborn.