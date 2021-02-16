 Skip to main content
Letter: It's sad Republican senators lack courage and moral fiber
Letter: It's sad Republican senators lack courage and moral fiber

Regarding "Analysis: Impeachment proves imperfect amid US polarization" (Feb. 13): If anything can be said about the United States in 2021, it is that we are at war with ourselves, while the healing that is necessary demands courage — courage to face our demons, to act on fact not factoids, and to embrace the diversity that makes us unique. How sad and sickening that Republican senators haven’t the courage or moral fiber to vote for country and against Donald Trump. 

As a life-long Republican, I am outraged.

Paula Romanko • Clayton 

