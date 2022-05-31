Letter; It's safer for military personnel to keep families overseas

Regarding "Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps" (May 27): My son and his wife and their two young children are a military family that have lived overseas for the past five years. They live within the community and not on the base. They are scheduled for reassignment next year and may be assigned to the U.S. When asked if they are looking forward to their return, they very honestly replied that they have great trepidation.
Right now, their children can walk to school safely, ride bikes and play outside without constant supervision, speak bilingually without harassment, and more importantly, attend school without fear of violence. There is also a concern about the current state of our political system and lack of civility. As a mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, I am greatly saddened.
Mary Ann Hunzeker • Sunset Hills