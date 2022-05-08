Letter: It's the decision, not the leak, that's the most troubling

Regarding "What's next in the investigation of the Supreme Court leak?" (May 4): Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz would have America talk about the recent leak of the Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, completely avoiding what the decision is advocating. America should thank whoever leaked this draft decision, giving Americans a chance to fight back against it.

I believe the blame should be placed squarely on the Republican Party, which rammed conservative justices onto the Supreme Court and politicized the judicial branch with activist judges, something conservatives have whined about for decades. Roe v. Wade, almost 50 years old, should be the law of the land and not used as a political attack to satisfy the extremists inside Donald Trump's party.

We should remember the leak is not the central issue here, but rather the politically motivated Supreme Court draft decision that might politically benefit the Republican Party. That is the issue which violates all pretense of an independent Supreme Court.

Noel Meyer • Crestwood