Letter: It's time to love our neighbor and help Afghan refugees
Immigrants from Afghanistan arrive in St. Louis

Mohammad (right) walks out of Lambert International Airport with his niece holding his hand on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 after Mohammad, his wife and children were greeted by his brother who was already living in St. Louis. "It's very nice to be here, we really appreciate the U.S.'s support" said Mohammad. Mohammad only wanted to be identified by his first name because he fears the Taliban will hurt his family that still live in Afghanistan. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Immigrant from Afghanistan hopes St. Louis can be home to refugees fleeing Taliban" (Aug. 17): Like Jawad Rahimi cited in this column, the Sisters of St. Joseph are watching Afghanistan with great sadness.

We must honor our promises to Afghans who risked their lives helping our military. I applaud local leaders for their readiness to take in at least 1,000 Afghan refugees through the Special Immigrant Visa program.

I fear for the women of Afghanistan and urge the United States and the international community to protect their rights and those of all Afghans.

Members of my order will not distinguish people by religion, color or creed when they cry out for mercy. Let us all respond to our dear neighbors with love in this challenging time.

Sister Sean Peters • St. Louis  

