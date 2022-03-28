Letter: Jackson was clueless about fundamental life

Regarding the online Associated Press fact-check story "Senators misrepresent Jackson on abortion" (March 23): Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was selected by President Joe Biden to fulfill his promise to appoint a Black woman. When she was asked in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to define a woman, she answered that she is not a biologist and could not, or would not, answer. Later, when asked when she believed life began, she again would not, or could not, answer the question. How is it that a learned judicial nominee does not know, or will not answer, such fundamental questions about human life?