 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Jackson was clueless about fundamental life

  • 0
Black women feel sting of 'traumatizing' Jackson hearings

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. The Harvard-educated Jackson is making history, the first Black woman nominated in the court's 233 years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding the online Associated Press fact-check story "Senators misrepresent Jackson on abortion" (March 23): Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was selected by President Joe Biden to fulfill his promise to appoint a Black woman. When she was asked in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to define a woman, she answered that she is not a biologist and could not, or would not, answer. Later, when asked when she believed life began, she again would not, or could not, answer the question. How is it that a learned judicial nominee does not know, or will not answer, such fundamental questions about human life?

A.F. Kertz • Oakland 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News