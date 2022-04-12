 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Jackson's confirmation more important than opening day

  • 0
Jackson's speech highlights US race struggles, progress

President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding "Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'" (April 8): I’ve lived in St. Louis for nine years now, and this is the first time I have felt compelled to write a letter to the Post-Dispatch expressing my disappointment.

I believe the small photo at the top of the front page on April 8 of President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson following her confirmation to the Supreme Court deserved far greater display because of the historical significance of the moment.

I know baseball is important in St. Louis, but I thought playing up baseball's opening day over the Jackson story was a poor choice. Opening day happens every year. The confirmation of a Black woman to the Supreme Court took more than 200 years.

Melissa Shoop • Town and Country   

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News