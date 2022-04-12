Letter: Jackson's confirmation more important than opening day

Regarding "Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'" (April 8): I’ve lived in St. Louis for nine years now, and this is the first time I have felt compelled to write a letter to the Post-Dispatch expressing my disappointment.

I believe the small photo at the top of the front page on April 8 of President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson following her confirmation to the Supreme Court deserved far greater display because of the historical significance of the moment.

I know baseball is important in St. Louis, but I thought playing up baseball's opening day over the Jackson story was a poor choice. Opening day happens every year. The confirmation of a Black woman to the Supreme Court took more than 200 years.

Melissa Shoop • Town and Country