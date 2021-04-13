Letter: Jail officers should respect inmates as human beings

Regarding the editorial " New mayor, same jail crisis. Someone needs to convey a sense of urgency. " (April 8): As a former St. Louis County corrections officer, I’d like to issue a shout-out to all my brothers and sisters working at the St. Louis City Justice Center.

Respect is a two-way street. To get it, people have to earn it. Inmates are human beings. I would suggest city corrections officers conduct frequent and random housing-unit and cell searches. They should be thorough and document any and all problem areas. I would also suggest these officers take a deep breath. The future is bound to be better than the past.