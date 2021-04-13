 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jail officers should respect inmates as human beings
0 comments

Letter: Jail officers should respect inmates as human beings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

Inmates in a second cell block break windows and chant at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Inmates broke windows, set a fire and threw debris to the ground late Sunday at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding the editorial "New mayor, same jail crisis. Someone needs to convey a sense of urgency." (April 8): As a former St. Louis County corrections officer, I’d like to issue a shout-out to all my brothers and sisters working at the St. Louis City Justice Center. 

Respect is a two-way street. To get it, people have to earn it. Inmates are human beings. I would suggest city corrections officers conduct frequent and random housing-unit and cell searches. They should be thorough and document any and all problem areas. I would also suggest these officers take a deep breath. The future is bound to be better than the past.

David Burford • Manchester 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports