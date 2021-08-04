 Skip to main content
Letter: Jan. 6 proved GOP claims of police support are phony
0 comments

Letter: Jan. 6 proved GOP claims of police support are phony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'This attack happened': Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders

In this July 27, 2021 photo, from left, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn and Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges pose for a photo after a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.  The bill passed by voice vote with no objections. The four medals will be displayed at Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

 Oliver Contreras

Regarding “Capitol attack hearing: ‘Kill him,’ racial slurs and more” (July 27): On Jan. 6, an outmanned blue line of law enforcement officers managed to stop an insurrection. Meanwhile, Republican promoters of the big lie that provoked the mob, especially Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, remained safe from the violent onslaught the officers endured.

On July 27, four representatives of the same blue line appeared before the Jan. 6 committee to describe what the Trump supporters did to them. They were attacked with baseball bats, dangerous chemicals and even poles with American flags attached. The officers feared for their lives and were seriously injured. These terrorists, who Trump recently called “loving,” also showered the officers with racial epithets and taunts of “traitors.”

Many GOP lawmakers didn’t even bother to listen to their testimony. Those of us who did listen, including me, were moved to tears.

Trump Republicans have turned a deaf ear to these officers. They claim to be defenders of law and order and supporters of police but plainly are not. Hopefully, most Americans are listening and will vote these rank hypocrites out of office.

Sally Barker • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports