Letter: Jan. 6 proved GOP claims of police support are phony

Regarding “Capitol attack hearing: ‘Kill him,’ racial slurs and more” (July 27): On Jan. 6, an outmanned blue line of law enforcement officers managed to stop an insurrection. Meanwhile, Republican promoters of the big lie that provoked the mob, especially Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, remained safe from the violent onslaught the officers endured.

On July 27, four representatives of the same blue line appeared before the Jan. 6 committee to describe what the Trump supporters did to them. They were attacked with baseball bats, dangerous chemicals and even poles with American flags attached. The officers feared for their lives and were seriously injured. These terrorists, who Trump recently called “loving,” also showered the officers with racial epithets and taunts of “traitors.”

Many GOP lawmakers didn’t even bother to listen to their testimony. Those of us who did listen, including me, were moved to tears.

Trump Republicans have turned a deaf ear to these officers. They claim to be defenders of law and order and supporters of police but plainly are not. Hopefully, most Americans are listening and will vote these rank hypocrites out of office.

Sally Barker • St. Louis