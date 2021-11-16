Letter: Jan. 6 rioter was no worse than racial justice protesters

Leonard Pitts Jr.'s column 'Blond hair white skin'" (Nov. 12) about Jan. 6 rioter Jenna Ryan’s superior attitude was on the mark, except for one glaring mistake. Pitts stated: “Yes, she got 60 days for attempting to overthrow the government.” However, she was not charged with attempting to overthrow the government. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

In my opinion, this is another example of misinformation spread by a liberal columnist regarding Jan. 6. Other individuals who were arrested for their participation that day were similarly charged. No one has yet been charged with attempting to overthrow the government.

What happened on Jan. 6 was abhorrent. But I don't believe it was any more abhorrent than the rioting of 2020, where many of those participants were arrested, but few were charged.

J. Olszowy • Fenton