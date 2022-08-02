 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jan. 6 showed the loss of American integrity and morality

Capitol Riot Sentencing

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

Regarding the editorial "This partisan Supreme Court might remove the guardrails that held on Jan. 6" (July 6): This country and this world have been infested with mean-spirited people. After the defeat of fascism in 1945, how has it come to this? Fascism is everywhere again, no more prominently than here in the U.S.

The land of the free and home of the brave is anything but. Some Americans seem to want to promote hatred and bigotry and deny all that made the country great. I believe the Supreme Court has been corrupted, and we are likely headed for an oligarchy. Many uneducated Americans are soaking up falsehoods and propaganda.

As a veteran who openly shed tears on Jan. 6, 2021, when watching Americans beating, maiming, and mortally wounding other Americans in a depraved effort to rob voters of their votes, I feel that my sacrifices to my country decades ago were all in vane. America's integrity and morality waned with every blow delivered, every stun gun shock, and every chemical irritant sprayed.

Richard Yesley • New Athens

