 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Japanese Americans are all too aware of racial profiling
0 comments

Letter: Japanese Americans are all too aware of racial profiling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, council member Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza in Philadelphia. A deadly rampage at three Georgia massage businesses, where the employees were mostly of Asian descent, has prompted Asian American women to openly share stories of being sexually harassed or demeaned based on their race. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, File)

 Joe Lamberti

Regarding "Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes" (March 20): The St. Louis chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League has great concern over the rise in crimes and acts of prejudice against Asians and Asian Americans. Our community members on the East and West coasts, and now in Georgia, have experienced violence in a way that puts all of us on high alert.

As survivors of the largest mass incarceration of a racial identity in the U.S. during World War II, the Japanese American community is all too aware of the dangers of intolerance and prejudice. While we are all suffering from loss of social connection during this pandemic, we urge a sense of empathy for people of all backgrounds. Now is not the time to turn on each other. We must be vigilant in standing up to hate, and we hope that all will join us in this just cause.

Robin Hattori • University City

Japanese American Citizens League

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports