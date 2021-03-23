Letter: Japanese Americans are all too aware of racial profiling

Regarding " Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes " (March 20): The St. Louis chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League has great concern over the rise in crimes and acts of prejudice against Asians and Asian Americans. Our community members on the East and West coasts, and now in Georgia, have experienced violence in a way that puts all of us on high alert.

As survivors of the largest mass incarceration of a racial identity in the U.S. during World War II, the Japanese American community is all too aware of the dangers of intolerance and prejudice. While we are all suffering from loss of social connection during this pandemic, we urge a sense of empathy for people of all backgrounds. Now is not the time to turn on each other. We must be vigilant in standing up to hate, and we hope that all will join us in this just cause.