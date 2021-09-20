Letter: Jay Ashcroft not honoring father’s political principles

Regarding “Missouri’s top election official pitches election changes” (Sept. 14): I’m so disappointed in Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft because he managed to trash much of the remaining trust I have in the Republican Party.

Is this the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, who refused to bend to pressures to extend the secretly-launched domestic surveillance program after 9/11? From his hospital bed in 2004, the elder Ashcroft refused to succumb to the pressures to extend the secret, and probably illegal, program.

Now Jay Ashcroft is tagging along with the “restrict-voter-access” crowd in the GOP. There was no evidence of voter fraud in his supervision of the last election. He did a good job. So why is he doing this now?

I suggest that Jay call home, because right now, he’s listening to the wrong people.

Sam Garanzini • Crestwood