Letter: Jewish war veteran’s son grateful for Scouts’ flag efforts

I was touched by reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn’s article and accompanying video, “ Scouts place flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries around St. Louis ” (May 30).

My father served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was buried in 1976 in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City. Four decades ago, I left St. Louis and return only sporadically. I am grateful to those young Scouts for respectfully honoring my father and the other deceased veterans.