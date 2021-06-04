 Skip to main content
Letter: Jewish war veteran’s son grateful for Scouts’ flag efforts
Letter: Jewish war veteran's son grateful for Scouts' flag efforts

Scouts recognize Jewish veterans on Memorial Day weekend

John Posey, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 301 of Webster Groves, looks for veteran graves to place flags and a give a salute at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Scouts from across the region placed flags at eight Jewish cemeteries as part of the Good Turn event of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I was touched by reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn’s article and accompanying video, “Scouts place flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries around St. Louis” (May 30).

My father served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was buried in 1976 in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City. Four decades ago, I left St. Louis and return only sporadically. I am grateful to those young Scouts for respectfully honoring my father and the other deceased veterans.

Joel Goodman • Centennial, Colorado

