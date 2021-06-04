Letter: Jewish war veteran’s son grateful for Scouts’ flag efforts

I was touched by reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn’s article and accompanying video, “Scouts place flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries around St. Louis” (May 30).
My father served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was buried in 1976 in Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City. Four decades ago, I left St. Louis and return only sporadically. I am grateful to those young Scouts for respectfully honoring my father and the other deceased veterans.
Joel Goodman • Centennial, Colorado