Letter: Jim Edmonds’ analysis welcome addition to broadcasts

I enjoy hearing Cardinal broadcasters John Rooney, Dan McLaughlin and Ricky Horton. And I really loved the late Jack Buck and I still love Mike Shannon — who doesn’t? But I think Jim Edmonds, the new kid, has grown on me as an announcer.

He provides real-time details about where batters stand, what a pitcher is thinking, what a batter is looking for, how players are positioned, etc. His comments make the game more interesting and engaging. Plus his voice, delivery, humor and demeanor make me feel like he’s sitting next to me having a beer in my living room. I believe Edmonds could possibly be the next Buck or Shannon.