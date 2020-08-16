Letter: Joe Biden found uniter in running mate Kamala Harris

I am an 81-year-old white grandpa, and I believe it’s absolutely fantastic that Joe Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris to run for vice president. Harris has an excellent background as a career prosecutor, California attorney general, San Francisco district attorney and U.S. senator. She’s wise, tough, a uniter, respects the law, truthful and decent.
In a debate, I believe she will be devastating against President Donald Trump’s lap dog, Vice President Mike Pence. This Democratic ticket is for uniting America and not for dividing it like Trump has. When is the last time you heard Trump talk about uniting America?
Biden and Harris will help to get the United States out of the coronavirus nightmare, not like the incompetent Trump. We have been truly devastated because of Trump’s lack of leadership and his foolish disregard of science. Trump and Pence have got to be replaced this November. The good future of America depends on it.
Dick Reeves • Kirkwood
