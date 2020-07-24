Letter: John Lewis set an example for elected leaders to follow

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., risked his life in protests and then sought public office for the highest reason: to make the preamble to America’s Constitution a reality. He devoted his life to working tirelessly against the corrosive racism and inequality that defile America’s stated ideal of securing “the blessings of liberty” for all. Until his death this month at age 80, he never stopped working to make America a better place for everyone.
Today, many of our politicians make a mockery of the preamble’s words. They seek office for no other reason than to enrich themselves and/or impose their will on others. They divide our country with policies that exacerbate already-pervasive racism, irreparably harm our environment and prevent many citizens from contributing their talents.
It is urgent that all Americans ask themselves: What kind of people do I want to represent me? Those who would deny people’s equal rights, separate children from their parents and keep people from exercising their right to vote? Or leaders who, following Lewis’ example, fight for an America where all people are treated equally and democracy thrives?
Judy Arnold • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.