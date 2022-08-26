Letter: John Wood was a decent option to weary conservatives

Regarding “Wood abandons independent bid for Missouri’s US Senate seat” (Aug. 24): Independent candidate John Wood’s withdrawal from the Senate race is bad for Missourians like me who are weary of politics as usual. Wood had a real opportunity to speak for Missourians who do not feel represented by either major political party. The vast majority of Missourians want to see common sense and decency returned to our politics and to see our elected officials, no matter their party, held accountable.

Missouri had an opportunity to do something different and break the partisan gridlock that has turned Washington into a place of corruption and stagnation.

Instead, conservatives are now left with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who tried to subvert the 2020 election and who has joined the ranks of Donald Trump allies attacking law enforcement agencies and the rule of law. Rather than taking this race seriously, Schmitt wielded a blow torch in a campaign ad and relies on baseless lies to gin up his fans.

I believe Schmitt is bad for democracy and for our party. He set Missouri back as attorney general and will push an extremist agenda in Washington. True conservatives who place country over party will have a tough choice this November.

Aaron Finnegan • St. Louis