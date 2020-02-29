Letter: Johnson was a true positive influence for all

Regarding “Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies” (Feb. 25): Thank you for featuring the photo of President Barack Obama awarding Kathrine Johnson the Medal of Freedom in 2015 as part of your obituary tribute to her. There was a time, not too long ago, when the president of the United States recognized that the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our highest civilian honor, should be awarded for truly meritorious achievements. Ms. Johnson will be remembered as a positive influence for women and for her race. As a female mathematician at the inception of our space program in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, she was a pioneer.
Rosalie M. Laune • New Haven