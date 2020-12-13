Letter: Joining Texas lawsuit wastes Missouri’s time, money

Regarding “Missouri attorney general joins Texas suit aimed at reversing Trump loss” (Dec. 10): Why did the state of Missouri get involved in the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to decertify election results? This was a waste of taxpayer money as well as a national embarrassment. Gov. Mike Parson has said we don’t have the money to expand Medicaid, but his fellow Republicans are quick to find funds for frivolous, ridiculous lawsuits that don’t even involve our state.