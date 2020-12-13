Letter: Joining Texas lawsuit wastes Missouri’s time, money

Regarding “Missouri attorney general joins Texas suit aimed at reversing Trump loss” (Dec. 10): Why did the state of Missouri get involved in the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to decertify election results? This was a waste of taxpayer money as well as a national embarrassment. Gov. Mike Parson has said we don’t have the money to expand Medicaid, but his fellow Republicans are quick to find funds for frivolous, ridiculous lawsuits that don’t even involve our state.
If Parson really cared about his citizens, he would enact a statewide mask mandate, rather than sacrificing them to his pocketbook and his special interests. Parson is a disgrace to the office of governor.
Sarah Peyton • Ballwin
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.