Letter: Jones and Pihl rightfully stem the tide of tax abatements

Two recent stories on St. Louis development practices and policies illustrate the evolution of public policy and population loss issues in St. Louis. In "Jones signals support for Cortex as St. Louis tech district faces uncertainty over incentives" (July 15), Alderman Tina Pihl has joined force with Mayor Tishaura Jones in doing exactly what they promised to do if elected: stringently demanding that tax abatement deals benefit the city rather than simply benefiting developers.

They are balking at a tax giveaway in the Cortex tech district, the hottest part of St. Louis for redevelopment. A coalition that includes Washington University, St. Louis University and BJC Healthcare, among others behind Cortex are demanding tax breaks from the city to develop in the most sought-after part of town. I don't believe this development will improve city schools, affordable housing, trash pickup, street maintenance or public safety.

In "In St. Louis’ booming Grove area, aldermanic courtesy has become a hurdle to development" (July 14), we read of an unfortunate instance of bureaucratic blockage on Pihl’s part. Developer Joe Lengyel deserved better. The aldermanic courtesy system caught him in its snare. May this be the last time this happens as we aim for a more thoughtful development policy and practice.

Richard Buthod • Dellwood