 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jones blunders not inviting Krewson to her inauguration
0 comments

Letter: Jones blunders not inviting Krewson to her inauguration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
‘Ready to serve': Tishaura Jones sworn in as St. Louis' 47th mayor

Judge Angela Turner Quigless administers the oath of office to Tishaura O. Jones as the 47th Mayor of the City of St. Louis during her inauguration ceremony in the Rotunda of City Hall on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Mayor Jones made history as the first Black woman Mayor of the City of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Editorial: St. Louis inaugurates a new mayor and anxiously awaits signs of positive change” (April 20): Mayor Tishaura Jones reportedly didn’t invite her predecessor, Lyda Krewson, to her inauguration. Jones claims she wants to bring the city together and move forward, yet she shuns her predecessor, who was the first female mayor of St. Louis.

I wonder how Jones believes this divisive act will bring us together? If Krewson had a Black predecessor and did not invite her/him to her inauguration, how would that have been received? What a terrible start to an administration.

Ken Koonce • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports