Letter: Jones blunders not inviting Krewson to her inauguration

Regarding “Editorial: St. Louis inaugurates a new mayor and anxiously awaits signs of positive change” (April 20): Mayor Tishaura Jones reportedly didn’t invite her predecessor, Lyda Krewson, to her inauguration. Jones claims she wants to bring the city together and move forward, yet she shuns her predecessor, who was the first female mayor of St. Louis.
I wonder how Jones believes this divisive act will bring us together? If Krewson had a Black predecessor and did not invite her/him to her inauguration, how would that have been received? What a terrible start to an administration.
Ken Koonce • St. Louis